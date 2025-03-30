"I'm not joking": Trump threatens a third term despite Constitution

Regardless of the law, convicted felon and co-President of the United States Donald Trump is no longer joking about sticking around for a third term.

Wanting to be taken seriously, Donald Trump re-affirmed his generally understood intent not to leave office and tried to dodge discussing options to skate the law in an interview with NBC. There is some wishful thinking that this is a lame duck leader posturing, but in reality we should take his words at face value and believe things that stand in his way, like the law or a judge here and there, will be run over.

NBC's Kristen Welker asked Trump if one potential avenue to a third term was having Vice President JD Vance run for the top job and "then pass the baton to you." "Well, that's one," Trump responded. "But there are others too. There are others." "Can you tell me another?" Welker asked. "No," Trump replied. Vance's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. AP



The 22nd Amendment states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice." If Donald is right about his stolen election, he is already illegally serving. I love this JD Vance theory, though. I would not trust JD Vance to pass the baton.

