Wandering beatmaker recruits random strangers for street freestyle

I know that headline makes him sound like some kind of music production ronin, but that is essentially the niche Ari At Home (who ironically does most of his work in public) has carved out for himself. The producer/streamer has gone viral by wandering the streets of New York wearing a mobile production setup that looks immensely uncomfortable, pursuing a single mission with dogged determination: getting as many strangers as he can to drop impromptu freestyles, often with stellar results.

The artistry on display here is quite honestly staggering. Not only is this random guy channeling Biggie at the drop of a hat, but Ari is laying down the beat live, keeping up with his bars. It's little wonder he's attracted such a following, and it's far too easy to get lost in the wide variety of street freestyles chronicled on his page – which I wholeheartedly recommend if you ever despair over the state of today's music industry.