3-month kitty — just a baby herself — takes care of younger kittens who lost mom (video)

When a litter of kittens was taken from their sick mom at birth, a cat rescuer kindly fostered five of them. But it was the rescuer's 3-month-old tabby cat, Poppy, who took on the mothering role, purring like a revved up scooter while cuddling two of them in her arms.

"She transforms into a pile of mush when the kittens are placed with her," the rescuer told Newsweek.

The rescuer, who goes by soccercatmom, explains in her video (see below) that the other three kittens sadly did not make it. But as for the survivors, "I can't believe how therapeutic it has been for both Poppy and the kittens." And by the sound of those loud purrs, this cat — just a kitten herself — couldn't be any happier.

From Newsweek:

Saldana told Newsweek that, by the time, she filmed the clip, three of the kittens had already passed due to congenital issues with their digestive systems, so, to help their chances of survival, the poster decided to put the remaining two near 3-month-old Poppy, her cat, for some physical touch. "I can't believe how therapeutic it has been for both Poppy and the kittens."… Saldana told Newsweek that, about a week after she posted the video, a fourth kitten succumbed to his illness. Thankfully, one survived, the only female of the litter, which the poster ended up adopting and calling Red.

