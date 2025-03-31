DaVinci IQ3 review: A cooler, bigger, better dry herb vaporizer

Boing Boing proudly offers this sponsored post from Haze Smoke Shop!

The DaVinci IQ3 is the latest evolution of DaVinci's renowned line of portable dry herb vaporizers, and it arrives with substantial upgrades aimed at enhancing user experience and vapor quality. Building on the IQ2's foundation, the IQ3 boasts a larger herb chamber, a more powerful battery, and a new cooling system, all housed in a refined aluminum body. In this DaVinci IQ3 vaporizer review, we'll explore its key features, performance, and real-world usability to help you determine if it's the right dry herb vaporizer for your needs. Both seasoned vape enthusiasts and newcomers will find that the IQ3 offers a blend of advanced technology and user-friendly design that appeals to a wide audience. Let's dive into the unboxing and first impressions of this premium portable vape.

Image: Haze Smoke Shop

Unboxing Experience

Unboxing the IQ3 makes a great first impression. The device comes neatly packaged with everything you need to get started: the IQ3 unit (with a 21700 battery pre-installed), a flat zirconia mouthpiece (attached), an additional raised 10mm zirconia mouthpiece that doubles as a water-pipe adapter, a stainless steel dosage pod, a cleaning brush, a USB-C charging cable, and a user manual. This comprehensive kit ensures that both beginners and experienced users have all the necessary tools from the get-go. The presentation is sleek and organized, reflecting the IQ3's premium status. Notably, DaVinci includes the dosage pod for optional concentrate use or for loading micro-doses of herb, though as we'll discuss later, the IQ3 is primarily optimized for full herb sessions. Overall, the unboxing experience reinforces the device's high-end positioning and DaVinci's attention to detail in providing useful accessories.

Design and Build Quality

The DaVinci IQ3 sports a durable aircraft-grade brushed aluminum shell paired with zirconia and glass components, giving it both a modern aesthetic and robust build quality. The chassis feels solid in hand, and the use of a glass-lined ceramic oven and zirconia vapor path means your vapor only contacts high-quality, inert materials (no metals or plastics in the air path), preserving flavor purity. Physically, the IQ3 is about 33% larger than the IQ2, measuring roughly 3.85″ x 2″ x 1.1″ and weighing 7.9 oz. This increase in size and weight is mainly due to the bigger battery and oven, and it gives the device a heftier, more ergonomic feel. While it's still pocketable for short trips, the added bulk means it's not as stealthy or lightweight as some ultra-compact vapes. Many users find the IQ3's curved design fits comfortably in the palm, and the extra size actually makes it feel secure and less fiddly during use. The magnetic lids on both top (mouthpiece) and bottom (oven) are strong and snap closed securely – a hallmark of DaVinci's build quality that keeps the unit feeling premium. The front of the device retains DaVinci's signature LED grid display which shines through the shell, providing a minimalist look when off and a clear readout when the device is on. Overall, the IQ3's design balances sleek form with practical function, emphasizing durability and a clean vapor path for the connoisseur.

Layout and Controls

The IQ3's control interface will be familiar to past DaVinci users and easy to learn for newcomers. On the side of the unit, you have three physical buttons: one main power/mode button and two adjustment buttons (+ and –). The controls are intuitive: five quick presses of the power button turn the device on or off, and a single press of that button toggles between the Smart Path mode and Precision mode (more on these modes shortly). The adjustment buttons let you cycle temperature up or down in one-degree increments when in precision mode, or switch between preset paths when in Smart Path mode. The bottom of the device features the adjustable airflow dial (Air Dial) and the spring-loaded latch for the herb chamber. Both top and bottom lids attach magnetically, making it easy to access the oven (bottom) and the flavor chamber/mouthpiece (top) for loading or maintenance. When powered on, the front LED dot display communicates the device status – from temperature and mode to battery level – and the IQ3 also uses vibration alerts to let you know when it's reached temperature, adding a tactile feedback element. The overall layout is very user-friendly, allowing one-handed operation. New users will appreciate that you don't need a smartphone to operate any core functions; everything can be done on the device itself through button presses and the LED indicators. For those who want advanced controls, the IQ3 also supports Bluetooth connectivity with a smartphone/web app, but crucially DaVinci now lets you disable Bluetooth on the device when not in use – a welcome change to save battery life and address privacy concerns.

Key Features

The IQ3 introduces several notable features and improvements that set it apart from its predecessors and many competitors. Here are the highlights:

Larger Oven Capacity: The IQ3's herb chamber holds up to 0.7 grams of dry herb, roughly a third more than the IQ2's 0.5 g oven. This big bowl is great for longer sessions and group use, as you won't need to reload frequently. The oven is still ceramic (now glass-lined) for even conduction heating, and it has an adjustable zirconia "pearl" on the oven lid that can slightly reduce the chamber size and help tamp down your material for efficient heating. Keep in mind that while you can pack smaller loads, the IQ3 really performs best with a fuller oven (half-packed or more). Many experienced users note that trying to vape just a pinch (for example 0.1–0.2 g) in this large oven yields subpar vapor production – so this vape is tailored to those who prefer a full session rather than quick micro doses.

The IQ3's herb chamber holds up to of dry herb, roughly a third more than the IQ2's 0.5 g oven. This big bowl is great for longer sessions and group use, as you won't need to reload frequently. The oven is still ceramic (now glass-lined) for even conduction heating, and it has an adjustable zirconia "pearl" on the oven lid that can slightly reduce the chamber size and help tamp down your material for efficient heating. Keep in mind that while you can pack smaller loads, the IQ3 really performs best with a fuller oven (half-packed or more). Many experienced users note that trying to vape just a pinch (for example 0.1–0.2 g) in this large oven yields subpar vapor production – so this vape is tailored to those who prefer a full session rather than quick micro doses. Enhanced Battery Life: Powering the IQ3 is a high-capacity 21700 lithium-ion battery (replacing the 18650 form factor used in previous models). This larger battery, rated around 4000 mAh, delivers up to 90 minutes of continuous use , which is approximately a 50% increase in runtime over the IQ2. In real terms, that means you can get several heavy sessions or a full day's moderate use on a single charge. The battery is removable and rechargeable , so you can swap in a spare on the go – an advantage for extended outings. Charging is done via the convenient USB-C port , and a full charge takes about 3 hours. Notably, the IQ3's USB-C port also supports reverse charging , meaning the device can act as a power bank to charge your phone or other gadgets in a pinch. While 21700 batteries aren't as common as 18650s in the vape community, the improved longevity is a worthy trade-off; just consider picking up an extra IQ3 battery or an external charger if you plan on heavy use, since most spare batteries from older vapes won't be compatible.

Powering the IQ3 is a high-capacity (replacing the 18650 form factor used in previous models). This larger battery, rated around 4000 mAh, delivers up to , which is approximately a 50% increase in runtime over the IQ2. In real terms, that means you can get several heavy sessions or a full day's moderate use on a single charge. The battery is , so you can swap in a spare on the go – an advantage for extended outings. Charging is done via the convenient , and a full charge takes about 3 hours. Notably, the IQ3's USB-C port also supports , meaning the device can act as a power bank to charge your phone or other gadgets in a pinch. While 21700 batteries aren't as common as 18650s in the vape community, the improved longevity is a worthy trade-off; just consider picking up an extra IQ3 battery or an external charger if you plan on heavy use, since most spare batteries from older vapes won't be compatible. Cool Core™ Flavor Chamber: One of DaVinci's headline innovations in the IQ3 is the new Cool Core™ zirconia flavor chamber , essentially a spiraled zirconia helix that sits in the vapor path to cool down the vapor before it reaches your mouth . This replaces (and improves upon) the flavor chamber in earlier IQ models. As vapor passes through this removable spiral, it travels a longer path and sheds heat along the zirconia surface, resulting in significantly cooler draws. DaVinci claims the Cool Core system cools vapor by up to 50% compared to the previous model. In practice, users do report noticeably smoother vapor – especially on longer draws or higher temperature sessions – with less throat irritation. The zirconia spiral piece is easily accessible under the top cap and can even be removed if you want to experiment with slightly warmer, more intense hits. Some veteran users found that taking out the spiral increased vapor density at the cost of a bit more heat, though most will prefer to leave it in for the intended smooth experience. The flavor chamber is also a stash area: like the IQ2, you could place a bit of herb or a herbal mix in the chamber (not touching the oven's heat) to gently infuse flavor into the vapor or save already vaped herb, though its primary purpose now is cooling. Overall, the Cool Core is a standout feature that elevates the IQ3's vapor quality for cooler, more comfortable draws.

One of DaVinci's headline innovations in the IQ3 is the new , essentially a spiraled zirconia helix that sits in the vapor path to cool down the vapor . This replaces (and improves upon) the flavor chamber in earlier IQ models. As vapor passes through this removable spiral, it travels a longer path and sheds heat along the zirconia surface, resulting in significantly cooler draws. DaVinci claims the Cool Core system cools vapor by up to 50% compared to the previous model. In practice, users do report noticeably smoother vapor – especially on longer draws or higher temperature sessions – with less throat irritation. The zirconia spiral piece is easily accessible under the top cap and can even be removed if you want to experiment with slightly warmer, more intense hits. Some veteran users found that taking out the spiral increased vapor density at the cost of a bit more heat, though most will prefer to leave it in for the intended smooth experience. The flavor chamber is also a stash area: like the IQ2, you could place a bit of herb or a herbal mix in the chamber (not touching the oven's heat) to gently infuse flavor into the vapor or save already vaped herb, though its primary purpose now is cooling. Overall, the Cool Core is a standout feature that elevates the IQ3's vapor quality for cooler, more comfortable draws. Adjustable Airflow Dial: At the bottom of the IQ3, you'll find an Air Dial that lets you adjust the airflow resistance to your liking. This feature (introduced in the IQ2) has been refined – for instance, the flat mouthpiece now has 8 air holes vs 6 on earlier models for better airflow, and the improved Air Dial mechanism offers up to 70% more air flow when fully open, according to DaVinci. By twisting the dial, you can choose a tighter draw (more resistance) or an open draw (less resistance). A tighter airflow will generally produce warmer, denser vapor (since it slows the draw and gives the oven more time to heat the air), whereas a more open airflow makes the draw feel easier and cooler, which can emphasize flavor smoothness. In practice, many users find a middle setting is ideal – providing a balance of comfortable draw and satisfying vapor density – but it's wonderful to have the option to customize this on the fly. Whether you like "sipping" gentle puffs or pulling harder for bigger clouds, the IQ3 can cater to your draw style.

At the bottom of the IQ3, you'll find an that lets you adjust the airflow resistance to your liking. This feature (introduced in the IQ2) has been refined – for instance, the flat mouthpiece now has 8 air holes vs 6 on earlier models for better airflow, and the improved Air Dial mechanism offers up to 70% more air flow when fully open, according to DaVinci. By twisting the dial, you can choose a tighter draw (more resistance) or an open draw (less resistance). A will generally produce warmer, denser vapor (since it slows the draw and gives the oven more time to heat the air), whereas a makes the draw feel easier and cooler, which can emphasize flavor smoothness. In practice, many users find a middle setting is ideal – providing a balance of comfortable draw and satisfying vapor density – but it's wonderful to have the option to customize this on the fly. Whether you like "sipping" gentle puffs or pulling harder for bigger clouds, the IQ3 can cater to your draw style. Smart Paths™ and Precision Temperature Control: DaVinci continues its Smart Path feature in the IQ3, offering four preset temperature curves that gradually step up the temperature over an 8-minute session. For example, a Smart Path might start at a lower temperature (to savor terpenes and flavor) and automatically increase to a higher temperature toward the end (to boost vapor production and fully extract your material). This set-and-forget style of session is great for those who want a dynamic experience without manually fiddling with settings mid-session. If you prefer full control, the IQ3 also has Precision mode, allowing exact temperature selection (in 1° increments up to 430 °F / 221 °C) and steady hold at that temp. The device's on-board controls cover all basic needs, but the IQ3 is also Bluetooth-enabled for use with the DaVinci smartphone/web app. Through the app, you can do deeper customization – for instance, you can reprogram Smart Path temperature ranges and durations, view detailed session history and "dose" tracking, and see a more precise battery gauge. It's worth noting that connecting the app currently requires using a specific browser (for iOS users, via a Lab/Connect Browser) and can be a bit finicky to sync. The good news is the device functions perfectly well without the app, and crucially, DaVinci added the ability to turn the device's Bluetooth radio on or off via button combo on the IQ3 itself – a small but welcome tweak from the IQ2 that gives users control and can save battery when you don't need wireless features. In summary, the IQ3 provides both simplicity for the average user (just pick a preset or temp and vape) and sophisticated options for the tinkerer (via the app), all under the hood of precise conduction heating.

Performance and Vapor Quality

When it comes to performance, the DaVinci IQ3 is a consistent and hard-hitting session vaporizer. Its conduction heating system and improved thermal design yield vapor that is impressively robust in both potency and volume. Thanks to the larger oven and even heat distribution (helped by that zirconia pearl ensuring the load is heated uniformly), the IQ3 can produce dense clouds especially toward the latter part of a session or at higher temperature settings. The first draws of a session will emphasize flavor – with the IQ3 extracting terpenes gently at lower temps so you taste your herb's nuances – while later draws get thicker and more intense as the temperature ramps up, giving you the full spectrum of effects. Vapor flavor and smoothness are notably improved over the IQ2: the new Cool Core spiral does an excellent job cooling the vapor, so you can take longer draws without harshness. In fact, users report that the IQ3's vapor is significantly cooler on the throat; maybe not 50% cooler in a scientific sense as the marketing claims, but definitely a noticeable improvement that makes each draw more comfortable. With the airflow dial opened up a bit, the vapor is silky and easy on the lungs, yet still satisfying. And if you crave bigger hits, you can close the airflow some and crank the temp – the IQ3 will oblige with thick, milky clouds, though expect the flavor to flatten at that upper range (as with most conduction vapes, a slight "toasty" note can appear at max temp).

One thing to keep in mind: the IQ3 is designed for session-style vaping, similar to smoking a whole joint in one go. A fully packed oven will typically last about 8–12 minutes of draw time before it's spent. During that session, you can get 15 or more decent draws if you sip them steadily. The heat-up time is quick – about 30 seconds to reach the starting temperature – but the best vapor output really begins after the oven has been hot for a minute or so, as the heat soaks into the herb for thorough extraction. The IQ3 isn't intended for one-hit-and-done usage; instead, it excels when you can sit down and savor a full chamber. If you do want to vape only part of a chamber, you can turn the device off mid-session and finish the rest later. The oven will naturally continue to cook your herb a bit from residual heat, but DaVinci's design (and perhaps the cooling chamber) does help limit how much gets used up when you're not drawing. Just note that if you restart a half-used bowl later, the first hits might taste slightly less fresh than a brand new pack – a common trade-off.

Draw technique: Users find that the IQ3 performs best with a "sip it like a straw" method – gentle, steady inhales of around 5-10 seconds – rather than hard, fast pulls. Because it's conduction-based, the heat is constant and you don't need to draw super air flow to generate vapor (unlike some convection vapes where stronger draw equals more hot air). By taking soft sips, you allow the vapor to form and cool properly in the path, yielding very smooth and flavorful vapor. Long, aggressive draws can overwhelm the cooling system and may feel hotter, so if you want a bigger hit, it's often better to let the device sit for a moment between draws (to build up vapor) rather than inhaling as hard as you can. With the right technique, the IQ3 "hits like a freight train", delivering effects that many compare to the intensity of smoking – except with far more flavor and no combustion byproducts. In fact, some reviewers liken an IQ3 session to smoking a joint: the amount of herb (0.7g) is similar to a joint, the session length is comparable, and the style of sipping puffs parallels taking drags from a joint. The difference is that the vapor is about 4 times more potent than smoke, and you won't reek of ash afterward!

Throughout a session, the IQ3's temperature control holds steady, and the LED grid provides a simple way to monitor your setting at a glance. When you want to extract every last bit toward the end, you can use Boost mode – press and hold the power button to have the IQ3 rapidly push to max temperature (430 °F) for a final few hits. The resulting vapor will be dense, though quite warm; this is a great way to finish off a bowl. Just be aware that doing multiple high-temp boosts in one session will heat up the device itself significantly.

Vaporizer heat and comfort: Like most metal-bodied conduction vapes, the IQ3 does get hot to the touch during extended sessions. The increased power of the 21700 battery and the larger oven means the unit can warm up faster on the exterior than the older IQ2. After a full 8-10-minute session at higher temps, the aluminum body may become uncomfortably warm in the hand. DaVinci did include cooling features for the vapor, but the outer shell isn't insulated. If you plan back-to-back sessions or use Boost a lot, consider giving the device a few minutes to cool down between bowls, or use a silicone sleeve (DaVinci offered a "glove" accessory for previous models and will likely do so for the IQ3) to protect your hand. This heat is a byproduct of the IQ3's heavy-duty conduction design – it's the trade-off for those thick clouds. On the plus side, the sturdy build and quality materials handle the heat well (no plasticky smells or rattling parts). And with the IQ3's 10-year warranty, you can be confident that the device is built to withstand many cycles of heating and cooling without premature failure.

Finally, a quick note on extracts (concentrates): DaVinci includes a ceramic dosage pad and mentions extract capability. In practice, the IQ3 can vaporize concentrates placed on the pad in the dosage pod, but it's not a strong suit of this device. The max temperature (430 °F) and conduction style are really geared toward dry herb. Users trying concentrates in the IQ3 report very mixed results – you might get a few wispy hits, but often you'll end up with wasted residue and a very messy chamber. Unless you're mixing a tiny dab in with your dry herb (to augment a bowl), it's generally advisable to use a dedicated concentrate vaporizer if you frequently consume extracts. Treat the IQ3's "dual-use" ability as a nice-to-have backup option rather than a primary function, since heavy concentrate use can gunk up the works quickly.

User Interface and Ease of Use

One of the strengths of the IQ3 is that despite its advanced features, it remains user-friendly in day-to-day operation. Basic usage is straightforward: load, power on, inhale. DaVinci has engineered the oven with a smooth funnel-shaped opening, which makes loading herbs easy and spill-free – no crumbs get stuck on the rim, and you can neatly pack your material tightly using the lid's pearl to compress it down. The device powers on with five clicks and automatically starts heating to the last used mode (out of the box, it will begin with Smart Path 3 by default). New users can simply choose one of the four Smart Paths and let the IQ3 manage the temperature progression for a hassle-free session. The LED grid display on the front is bright enough to see in daylight and gives a clear indication of temperature (in degrees or as a progress bar during heat-up) and mode. If you prefer a specific temperature, a couple of clicks put it in precision mode and then you adjust with the up/down buttons – the LEDs will show the target temp and current temp until it's reached. The device also vibrates when it's up to temperature, so you don't have to stare at the lights while it heats.

For those who want to explore the IQ3's full capabilities, there is a bit of a learning curve – mainly around accessing some of the special modes or using the Bluetooth app for customization. The DaVinci app (available via Android or a web app for iOS) allows deeper control: you can rename your device, fine-tune Smart Path temperature ranges and session lengths, monitor exact battery percentage, log your dose by inputting strain potency and bowl size, etc. However, connecting to the app involves enabling Bluetooth (hold all three buttons or a specific combo to toggle it) and sometimes the pairing can be hit-or-miss. DaVinci recommends turning off Bluetooth on the IQ3 when not using the app to save battery. Once connected, the app experience is decent but not strictly necessary for enjoying the device. In fact, many users (especially those who remember the hassle with vape apps on the IQ2) appreciate that the IQ3 is fully functional without any app – all essential controls are on-board and relatively simple. Yes, there are a handful of button sequences for things like switching units (°F to °C), checking exact battery level, or initiating Stealth Mode (dimming the LEDs for discreet use), but these are well-documented in the manual and easy to execute after a little practice.

In everyday use, the maintenance reminders are more pressing than any tech complexity: for best performance, you'll want to stir or at least redistribute your herb if you plan to reuse a partially spent bowl later, and you should clean out the oven and vapor path regularly (more on cleaning below). The IQ3 is an on-demand powerhouse only in the sense of effects, not an "on-demand heater" – meaning you don't just take a single puff and put it away. So ease-of-use is tied to understanding that it's a session device: once it's on, you'll get the most value by sticking around for the session. If you approach it with that mindset, the IQ3 is very easy to pick up and use, even if you ignore all the fancy app stuff. For a beginner, using the IQ3 could be as simple as: load your herb, turn it on, wait for vibration, then take gentle hits until you're satisfied or the flavor drops off, then turn it off and empty the duff (spent herb). For an advanced user, the IQ3 offers flexibility – you can play with airflow, temperatures, boost mode, and app settings to really dial in your perfect draw technique and session style. In either case, the device's feedback (lights and haptics) and reliable heating make the experience enjoyable rather than frustrating.

Battery Life and Charging

Battery life is a clear strong point of the IQ3. With the included 21700 battery, users can expect roughly 6–8 sessions per charge (depending on temperature and session length), amounting to about 90 minutes of runtime. This is a significant jump from the IQ2's battery life, addressing a common user request for longer usage between charges. Even heavy users who vape throughout the day will find the IQ3 keeps up much better than older models. The fact that the battery is user-replaceable adds a layer of convenience and longevity – you're not stuck with a built-in battery that will degrade over time. You can carry a spare 21700 battery (purchased separately) if you're away from power for an extended period, effectively doubling your endurance by swapping in a fresh cell when needed. Charging the IQ3 via USB-C is relatively quick for a battery of this size, taking around 2.5 to 3 hours for a full charge from empty. If that sounds long, remember you're getting a lot of usage out of that charge; plus, using an external charger for 21700 cells can charge them even faster and is recommended if you have multiple batteries. The move to USB-C also makes it easy to top-up the device wherever you are, as USB-C cables are common and you don't need to worry about cable orientation or proprietary chargers.

A unique feature of the IQ3 is its reverse charging (power bank) capability. In a pinch, you can use the IQ3 to charge other devices – for instance, plugging your phone into the IQ3's USB-C port can siphon power from the vape's battery to your phone. While this isn't likely to be an everyday need, it's a handy emergency option and speaks to the capacity of that 21700 cell. Keep in mind using the IQ3 as a power bank will of course eat into your vaping runtime, so it's best reserved for emergencies.

In terms of battery maintenance, it's good practice to power the device off when not in use (five clicks) and disable Bluetooth if you're not using the app, as mentioned, to conserve juice. The IQ3 also has an auto-shutoff (10 minutes by default) to prevent wasting battery if you forget to turn it off after a session. If you're a very infrequent user, removing the battery during long storage can help preserve its lifespan. DaVinci's confidence in their battery and device is reflected in the 10-year warranty, one of the longest in the industry for a vaporizer. This means they expect the IQ3 to serve you for many years – and if the battery stops holding a charge well after a couple years, you can simply replace it and keep the unit going strong.

Cleaning and Maintenance

Maintaining the IQ3 is a bit more involved than simpler vapes, but DaVinci designed it such that all the parts that get dirty are removable, making deep cleaning possible. Regular cleaning is critical for optimal performance and flavor, since the IQ3's conduction oven and cooling chamber can accumulate residue over time. Here's what the cleaning process looks like:

Oven and Pearl: Flip open the bottom latch to access the ceramic oven. After each session (or at least every few sessions), it's wise to brush out any spent herb or particles using the included cleaning brush or a q-tip. The zirconia pearl (attached to the underside of the oven lid) can be unscrewed if needed to clean around it, but usually brushing it off is sufficient between deep cleans. For a thorough clean, you can swab the oven and pearl with a bit of isopropyl alcohol (when the device is completely cool), then wipe dry. The IQ3's oven is glass-lined, which helps prevent staining and sticking of residue compared to plain ceramic ovens. Still, a sticky resin ring can develop at the top of the oven over time, so keep an eye on it.

Flip open the bottom latch to access the ceramic oven. After each session (or at least every few sessions), it's wise to brush out any spent herb or particles using the included cleaning brush or a q-tip. The zirconia (attached to the underside of the oven lid) can be unscrewed if needed to clean around it, but usually brushing it off is sufficient between deep cleans. For a thorough clean, you can swab the oven and pearl with a bit of isopropyl alcohol (when the device is completely cool), then wipe dry. The IQ3's oven is glass-lined, which helps prevent staining and sticking of residue compared to plain ceramic ovens. Still, a sticky resin ring can develop at the top of the oven over time, so keep an eye on it. Flavor Chamber and Mouthpiece: Open the top lid to reveal the zirconia flavor chamber (the Cool Core spiral) and the mouthpiece assembly. Both of these parts are removable. The spiral flavor chamber pulls out for cleaning – soak it in >90% isopropyl alcohol for 15-20 minutes to dissolve any buildup, then rinse and dry. The mouthpiece (whether the flat one or the extended one) can also be separated: the silicone gasket and zirconia pieces can be taken apart and cleaned with alcohol. DaVinci provides guidance on how to pop out the silicone and remove the small parts; it's not difficult, but do pay attention to how it all fits together so you can reassemble correctly. Regularly cleaning these parts will ensure airflow stays open and flavors remain pure. Users recommend cleaning the flavor chamber and mouthpiece every dozen sessions or so (or whenever you notice a decline in flavor or a sticky draw), as neglecting it will cause gunk to accumulate that's harder to remove later.

Open the top lid to reveal the zirconia flavor chamber (the Cool Core spiral) and the mouthpiece assembly. Both of these parts are removable. The spiral flavor chamber pulls out for cleaning – soak it in >90% isopropyl alcohol for 15-20 minutes to dissolve any buildup, then rinse and dry. The mouthpiece (whether the flat one or the extended one) can also be separated: the silicone gasket and zirconia pieces can be taken apart and cleaned with alcohol. DaVinci provides guidance on how to pop out the silicone and remove the small parts; it's not difficult, but do pay attention to how it all fits together so you can reassemble correctly. Regularly cleaning these parts will ensure airflow stays open and flavors remain pure. Users recommend cleaning the flavor chamber and mouthpiece every dozen sessions or so (or whenever you notice a decline in flavor or a sticky draw), as neglecting it will cause gunk to accumulate that's harder to remove later. Airpath and Gasket Areas: One area that has caused issues in past IQ models is the gap around the silicone gaskets, especially at the bottom of the vapor path (beneath the oven). Some long-term users noted that in previous versions, resin could get trapped in the crevices around the gasket ("Satan's anus," as one enthusiast jokingly dubbed it) and impart a slight burnt taste that's hard to get rid of. With the IQ3's larger oven and slightly tweaked design, there's hope that accessing and cleaning these hidden areas is a bit easier. Still, if you want to maintain absolutely peak flavor, you'll need to periodically deep clean and possibly replace any small silicone parts if they become saturated over time. Using cotton swabs soaked in iso and getting into those edges under the oven and around the airway will help keep residue at bay. Fortunately, DaVinci's materials (zirconia, glass, aluminum) are all resistant to alcohol, so you can be fairly aggressive in cleaning – just avoid soaking any parts that have electronics or the entire device body of course.

Overall, cleaning the IQ3 is not difficult, but it requires disassembling multiple pieces and can be time-consuming, especially compared to vapes with simpler designs. Plan to do a deep clean (full disassembly and soak of components) every few weeks if you use the device daily. The upside of this maintenance is that it keeps the vapor quality top-notch for the long run and prevents any nasty buildup that could affect performance. A tip from experienced users: if you strictly use dry herb (no concentrates) and empty/brush the oven after each use, the IQ3 will stay cleaner for longer and you might only need to do heavy cleaning once a month. However, if you experiment with concentrates or often leave partially vaped herb sitting in the chamber, expect to clean more often. DaVinci provides a 10-year warranty, but that likely assumes you're caring for the unit; neglecting cleaning to the point of clogging or damage might not be covered. So, make cleaning a routine part of owning this high-end vaporizer – your taste buds will thank you!

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Excellent Vapor Quality: Delivers smooth, cool, and flavorful vapor with substantial cloud production when desired. The new cooling chamber and airflow dial let you tailor the experience from flavor-rich sips to dense hits.

Delivers smooth, cool, and flavorful vapor with substantial cloud production when desired. The new cooling chamber and airflow dial let you tailor the experience from flavor-rich sips to dense hits. Long Battery Life & Swappable Battery: Approximately 90 minutes of use per charge, plus the 21700 battery can be swapped out, reducing downtime for heavy users. USB-C charging (and even reverse charging for other devices) is convenient.

Approximately 90 minutes of use per charge, plus the 21700 battery can be swapped out, reducing downtime for heavy users. USB-C charging (and even reverse charging for other devices) is convenient. Large Oven Capacity: 0.7 g chamber is great for extended sessions or sharing, providing about 25+ draws on a full pack. The adjustable pearl and included dosing pod give some flexibility for smaller loads.

0.7 g chamber is great for extended sessions or sharing, providing about 25+ draws on a full pack. The adjustable pearl and included dosing pod give some flexibility for smaller loads. Premium Build and Materials: Sturdy aluminum body with zirconia and glass airpath ensures purity of flavor and durability. The device feels solid and well-engineered, backed by a 10-year warranty for peace of mind.

Sturdy aluminum body with zirconia and glass airpath ensures purity of flavor and durability. The device feels solid and well-engineered, backed by a 10-year warranty for peace of mind. Feature-Rich (App & Standalone): Offers advanced features like Smart Paths, Boost mode, and Bluetooth/app connectivity for those who want them, yet the on-board controls are sufficient for everyday use without needing a phone. It caters to both tech-savvy users and those who just want a simple, reliable operation.

Cons:

Bulky for a "Portable": 33% larger and heavier than the IQ2 – while still hand-friendly, it's not the most pocketable vape. More akin to carrying a small flask than a slim pen, which might deter those seeking ultimate portability.

33% larger and heavier than the IQ2 – while still hand-friendly, it's not the most pocketable vape. More akin to carrying a small flask than a slim pen, which might deter those seeking ultimate portability. Prefers Full Loads: The large chamber doesn't perform as well with small amounts of herb. For solo light users or microdosers, the IQ3 can feel like it "hogs" your herb (best results come from ~0.5–0.7 g loads). Using chamber spacers or partially filling can work, but efficiency and vapor output drop off.

The large chamber doesn't perform as well with small amounts of herb. For solo light users or microdosers, the IQ3 can feel like it "hogs" your herb (best results come from ~0.5–0.7 g loads). Using chamber spacers or partially filling can work, but efficiency and vapor output drop off. Runs Hot During Use: The device's exterior can get quite warm on extended sessions, which can be uncomfortable to hold without a sleeve. Heat management for the vapor is great, but heat management for your hands is a bit of a drawback on long or back-to-back sessions.

The device's exterior can get quite warm on extended sessions, which can be uncomfortable to hold without a sleeve. Heat management for the vapor is great, but heat management for your hands is a bit of a drawback on long or back-to-back sessions. Complex Cleaning Routine: Maintaining the many components (oven, pearl, flavor chamber, gaskets, etc.) requires regular effort. It's not difficult to clean, but it is time-intensive and must be done often to keep performance optimal. Those who dislike frequent cleaning might find this burdensome.

Maintaining the many components (oven, pearl, flavor chamber, gaskets, etc.) requires regular effort. It's not to clean, but it is time-intensive and must be done often to keep performance optimal. Those who dislike frequent cleaning might find this burdensome. Premium Price Point: As a top-tier device (approximately $250–$300 USD, or around CAD 349, the IQ3 is an investment. It's pricier than basic herb vapes or even some high-end competitors, so value-conscious buyers need to weigh its features and warranty against the cost.

(It's worth noting that purchasing from an authorized retailer is recommended to ensure you get the 10-year warranty support, even if third-party sellers occasionally offer it at a discount.)

Comparison to Previous DaVinci Models

For those familiar with DaVinci's earlier products, here's how the IQ3 stacks up against its immediate predecessor and others in the lineup:

Versus IQ2: The IQ3 is essentially a bigger, more powerful brother to the IQ2. The battery upgrade from an 18650 cell to a 21700 gives the IQ3 about 50% more runtime. The oven size increase from 0.5 g to 0.7 g is a major change, catering to longer sessions. To handle vapor from larger loads, the IQ3 introduced the Cool Core™ spiral, which was not present in the IQ2 (the IQ2 had a flavor chamber, but it wasn't specifically a cooling spiral design). As a result, IQ3's vapor is cooler and the draws can be smoother at high temps. Both models have adjustable airflow dials, but the IQ3's airflow is improved (more airflow and an updated mouthpiece with additional holes) giving you a bit more range in draw resistance. In terms of size, the IQ3 is less pocket-friendly than the IQ2, but more ergonomic to hold due to its curvature and weight distribution. The IQ3 also allows turning off Bluetooth on the device side, which the IQ2 didn't have – a minor but user-requested tweak. What remains similar: both are conduction, session-oriented vaporizers with Smart Paths, an LED grid, and a premium build. The IQ3 basically addresses IQ2 owners' two main wishes: better battery life and cooler vapor , at the expense of some added bulk.

The IQ3 is essentially a to the IQ2. The battery upgrade from an 18650 cell to a 21700 gives the IQ3 about 50% more runtime. The oven size increase from 0.5 g to 0.7 g is a major change, catering to longer sessions. To handle vapor from larger loads, the IQ3 introduced the Cool Core™ spiral, which was not present in the IQ2 (the IQ2 had a flavor chamber, but it wasn't specifically a cooling spiral design). As a result, IQ3's vapor is cooler and the draws can be smoother at high temps. Both models have adjustable airflow dials, but the IQ3's airflow is improved (more airflow and an updated mouthpiece with additional holes) giving you a bit more range in draw resistance. In terms of size, the IQ3 is less pocket-friendly than the IQ2, but more ergonomic to hold due to its curvature and weight distribution. The IQ3 also allows turning off Bluetooth on the device side, which the IQ2 didn't have – a minor but user-requested tweak. What remains similar: both are conduction, session-oriented vaporizers with Smart Paths, an LED grid, and a premium build. The IQ3 basically addresses IQ2 owners' two main wishes: , at the expense of some added bulk. Versus IQC: DaVinci's IQC (released after IQ2) was a slightly budget-friendlier variant of the IQ2 with USB-C charging and some stripped-down features. The IQ3 leapfrogs the IQC by re-introducing full features and adding the new upgrades (battery, oven, cooling). If coming from an IQC, the IQ3 will feel like a substantial upgrade in performance. However, note that IQC and IQ2 used the more common 18650 batteries – those won't work in the IQ3, so there's no cross-compatibility in that regard.

DaVinci's IQC (released after IQ2) was a slightly budget-friendlier variant of the IQ2 with USB-C charging and some stripped-down features. The IQ3 leapfrogs the IQC by re-introducing full features and adding the new upgrades (battery, oven, cooling). If coming from an IQC, the IQ3 will feel like a substantial upgrade in performance. However, note that IQC and IQ2 used the more common 18650 batteries – those won't work in the IQ3, so there's no cross-compatibility in that regard. Versus MIQRO/MiQro-C: These are DaVinci's ultra-portable vapes. The IQ3 is in a different class entirely – the MIQRO is all about microdosing and portability with a tiny oven (~0.25 g). The IQ3 is much larger and aimed at full sessions. If you found the MIQRO underpowered or too small, the IQ3 will certainly satisfy with its performance, but if you loved the MIQRO for stealth, know that the IQ3 sacrifices that stealth for power and battery life.

These are DaVinci's ultra-portable vapes. The IQ3 is in a different class entirely – the MIQRO is all about microdosing and portability with a tiny oven (~0.25 g). The IQ3 is much larger and aimed at full sessions. If you found the MIQRO underpowered or too small, the IQ3 will certainly satisfy with its performance, but if you loved the MIQRO for stealth, know that the IQ3 sacrifices that stealth for power and battery life. Versus Other Brands: In the broader market, the IQ3 competes with other high-end portables like the PAX Plus/3, Crafty+, Mighty+, Arizer Solo 3, Tinymight 2, etc. The IQ3 stands out by offering one of the largest ovens and longest-lasting batteries in a portable. Its all-zirconia/glass vapor path is somewhat unique (most competitors use stainless steel or less expensive materials). The trade-off of its larger size is similar to a Storz & Bickel Mighty+, which also isn't pocket-friendly but delivers top-tier vapor. Unlike a pure convection vape (like Tinymight 2 or Firefly), the IQ3's conduction system means you get a more gradual, cigar-like session (which many ex-smokers actually prefer) rather than quick extraction in a couple hits. If you value on-demand hits or microdosing, a smaller convection unit might be preferable; but if you want session longevity and consistency, the IQ3 is built for that. Also, among peers, the IQ3's 10-year warranty is class-leading (Storz & Bickel offers 2 years on Mighty+, PAX offers 10 years on the PAX 3/Plus, Tinymight 2 around 10 years as well). This long warranty speaks to IQ3's expected durability and DaVinci's support, which is a significant factor for many buyers when investing in a premium vaporizer.

In summary, the IQ3 is the culmination of the IQ series improvements: it's larger and more refined than the IQ2, delivering cooler vapor and longer sessions, and it squarely positions itself as a heavy-hitter in the portable vape category, rather than a compact pocket vape.

Pricing and Value

The DaVinci IQ3 enters the market at a premium price point – around $299 USD (approximately CAD $349 in Canada) at launch. This places it in the upper tier for portable dry herb vaporizers. For the price, you are getting a device loaded with features: high-end materials, replaceable battery, advanced temperature controls, and a host of included accessories. When evaluating value, consider a few aspects:

Build Quality & Longevity: The IQ3's sturdy construction and 10-year manufacturer warranty add significant value. A decade of coverage suggests that, if cared for, this vape could be a long-term companion. Cheaper vapes may need replacement in a year or two; the IQ3 is built to last, potentially saving money in the long run.

The IQ3's sturdy construction and 10-year manufacturer warranty add significant value. A decade of coverage suggests that, if cared for, this vape could be a long-term companion. Cheaper vapes may need replacement in a year or two; the IQ3 is built to last, potentially saving money in the long run. Performance: In terms of performance, the IQ3 delivers an experience on par with (or exceeding) other high-end portables. The vapor quality is excellent, and the device's ability to produce big sessions reliably can justify the cost for heavy users. If you're someone who medicates or enjoys herb daily, the consistent results and battery life can be worth the investment.

In terms of performance, the IQ3 delivers an experience on par with (or exceeding) other high-end portables. The vapor quality is excellent, and the device's ability to produce big sessions reliably can justify the cost for heavy users. If you're someone who medicates or enjoys herb daily, the consistent results and battery life can be worth the investment. Competition: There are less expensive vapes that offer some of what the IQ3 does, but often with trade-offs. For instance, a XMAX V3 Pro or POTV One (around $100) can vape herb but won't have the same vapor cooling, build quality, or battery life. The PAX Plus is slightly cheaper and more pocketable, but has a smaller oven and runs hotter on the lip. The Arizer Solo 3 has a similar price and great flavor, but is bulkier and not as discreet to carry. So, the IQ3's value really depends on what you're looking for: if you want top-notch build, longer sessions, and flexibility in use , it delivers good value for its price. If you only vape occasionally or prioritize stealth, you might not need to spend this much when simpler devices would suffice.

There are less expensive vapes that offer some of what the IQ3 does, but often with trade-offs. For instance, a XMAX V3 Pro or POTV One (around $100) can vape herb but won't have the same vapor cooling, build quality, or battery life. The PAX Plus is slightly cheaper and more pocketable, but has a smaller oven and runs hotter on the lip. The Arizer Solo 3 has a similar price and great flavor, but is bulkier and not as discreet to carry. So, the IQ3's value really depends on what you're looking for: if you want , it delivers good value for its price. If you only vape occasionally or prioritize stealth, you might not need to spend this much when simpler devices would suffice. Included Accessories: DaVinci does include everything you need in the box, and even some nice extras like the dosage pod and water pipe adapter. Those add-ons would cost extra with some other brands. So you're ready to go without needing to purchase extras (except maybe an extra battery or case).

DaVinci does include everything you need in the box, and even some nice extras like the dosage pod and water pipe adapter. Those add-ons would cost extra with some other brands. So you're ready to go without needing to purchase extras (except maybe an extra battery or case). Cost of Ownership: Aside from the upfront cost, maintain that you'll need high-quality isopropyl alcohol and some cleaning supplies on hand – minor expenses. The replaceable battery means you might spend ~$15-20 on a spare cell if you want one. But there are no proprietary pods or ongoing parts to buy (aside from perhaps new mouthpiece gaskets in a few years if they wear out). In fact, DaVinci's use of standard battery sizes and including things like a dosing capsule shows an intent to give users a complete package.

Ultimately, if you're the target user – someone who wants a premium, feature-rich vaporizer for dry herb and appreciates session-style vaping – the DaVinci IQ3 offers substantial value. The price is justified by the performance, build quality, and the company's support/warranty. However, if you're on a tight budget or unsure about committing to vaping, there are more economical options to start with. The IQ3 is an investment for enthusiasts or those who want one of the best devices in its class. Considering the whole experience, it provides, many will find the investment worthwhile for the enjoyable, hassle-free sessions it yields.

Conclusion and Final Thoughts

The DaVinci IQ3 stands out as a significant advancement in the realm of portable dry herb vaporizers. DaVinci took a winning formula from the IQ series and gave it a thoughtful upgrade – addressing past shortcomings and adding new innovations. The result is a vaporizer that delivers on its promises of cooler vapor, longer sessions, and improved user control. From the moment you pick it up, the build quality is evident: the device feels solid yet refined, and the use of premium materials like brushed aluminum and zirconia not only provide durability but also ensure a pure tasting vapor path.

In use, the IQ3 can please a wide range of users. Are you a flavor chaser? The first few draws on a low temperature Smart Path are smooth and terpene-rich, showcasing your herb's profile with clarity. Prefer big effects and thick clouds? Crank it up and the IQ3's .7g oven and efficient conduction heating will produce vapor to rival even some plug-in units, especially with a tighter airflow and boost at the end. The device's flexibility – with adjustable airflow, multiple modes, and an app for fine-tuning – means you can really dial in an experience that suits your personal style. Meanwhile, if you don't care for all the bells and whistles, the IQ3 works great with just power on and go; it's as simple to use as you want it to be.

There are, of course, trade-offs. The IQ3's larger size is a conscious decision by DaVinci to favor performance and battery life over ultra-portability. This vaporizer is best carried in a small case or bag rather than a tight pocket. Its feature-rich design also means more ongoing maintenance – to keep it performing at its peak, you'll need to invest time in cleaning those removable parts. And the premium price means it's targeting enthusiasts or daily users who will make full use of what it offers. For someone who just wants the occasional puff without fuss, it might be more device (and expense) than necessary.

However, when viewed in totality, the IQ3 truly earns its place among the top-tier portable vapes on the market. It brings the kind of performance that can satisfy a seasoned vape veteran, yet its ease of use and build quality make it accessible and appealing to beginners who want to start with one of the best. DaVinci has also shown commitment to their customers – the 10-year warranty and continued firmware/app updates indicate that the IQ3 is a platform they will stand behind for years.

In conclusion, the DaVinci IQ3 is a compelling choice for both connoisseurs and new users looking for a reliable, high-performing dry herb vaporizer. It excels in delivering smooth, potent vapor in a session format, backed by a battery that keeps up with long adventures. While it asks a bit more from the user in terms of cleaning and investment, it gives back generously in quality and experience. If your priority is a premium vaping experience with precise control, long battery life, and excellent vapor quality, the IQ3 is well worth considering as your go-to portable vaporizer. It represents the culmination of DaVinci's innovations to date – a device that truly shines brightly in the world of dry herb vapes living up to the legacy of the IQ line while pushing it to new heights.