Despite history of delays, Rockstar is holding fast to 2025 GTA 6 release window

Rockstar Games and delays go together like GTA and media scandals – understandable, perhaps, given the immense amount of work that goes into crafting every richly detailed release, but fans have learned not to trust initial projections. Remember when Red Dead Redemption 2 was supposed to come out in 2017? Despite GTA 6's announcement trailer promising a release this year, some have naturally been skeptical, especially given Rockstar's complete radio silence since then.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg, however, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed that yes, GTA 6 is still launching this year, and yes, he knows how much you want more.

Zelnick acknowledged that the hype behind GTA 6 is probably the greatest he's seen for any entertainment property ever – and honestly, by this point, I have a hard time disagreeing with him. In the spirit of managing that anticipation, though, he mentioned that marketing for GTA 6 would pick up again closer to the game's release… which, again, is still supposed to be this year. Fingers crossed. Just look at it this way: when Trailer 2 does finally come around, you won't have much longer to wait! You might think about using that time to save up for GTA 6's supposedly inflated price tag.

