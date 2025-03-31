England to make morning-after pill free of charge at pharmacies

The morning-after pill, an emergency contraception, will be available free of charge by pharmacies in England later this year. As in the U.S., the morning-after pill is currently available OTC in the U.K. to purchase and can be quite expensive.

The new announcement aims to increase access to the morning-after pill; while it is already available for nothing from most GP surgeries, most sexual health clinics and some NHS walk-in centres, not all pharmacies offer it for nothing, with some women paying up to £30 for the medication.

U.K. Health minister Stephen Kinnock: "Equal access to safe and effective contraception is crucial to women's healthcare and a cornerstone of a fair society. Women across England face an unfair postcode lottery when seeking emergency contraception, with access varying dramatically depending on where they live. By making this available at community pharmacies, we will ensure all women can access this essential healthcare when they need it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay."

It's also an administrative cost-saver: no more need to time-consuming appointments to be approved for free pills. As with many things, it's cheaper to just give it away than to means-test applicants.

