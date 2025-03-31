Give your PC an AI brain for $15 with this Windows 11 Pro upgrade

TL;DR: Upgrade your PC with Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 and unlock built-in AI tools like Microsoft Copilot—deal ends April 27.

Windows 11 Pro does more than give your desktop a facelift; it plugs your PC into the future. With Microsoft's built-in Copilot, powered by OpenAI, your computer becomes smarter, faster, and actually helpful. You can ask it to write emails, summarize PDFs, find answers, or even generate code on the fly all from your taskbar.

If your current system still feels like it's stuck in 2015, this upgrade might be your cheapest ticket to an AI-powered experience. Right now, you can grab a lifetime license for Windows 11 Pro for just $14.97 (92% off) until April 27.

Besides AI, Windows 11 Pro comes stacked with advanced features: BitLocker keeps your data encrypted, Remote Desktop lets you access your rig from anywhere, and Hyper-V gives you virtual machine superpowers. For gamers, DirectStorage helps speed up load times in compatible titles, and for power users, Pro unlocks more control over updates, group policies, and system settings.

You're also getting Microsoft's latest security patches, regular performance updates, and support for future improvements in AI integration and multitasking tools. Whether you're working, gaming, or just tired of your OS feeling like it's always in the way, this upgrade makes your PC feel brand new—without the hardware swap.

Heads up: Make sure your computer meets the system requirements before purchase. You'll need a 64-bit 1GHz+ CPU with 2+ cores, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, TPM 2.0, and UEFI with Secure Boot enabled.

