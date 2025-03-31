"I am a clown, stupid!" Police arrest Ronald McDonald for trespassing (video)

Palm Bay, Florida police arrested Ronald McDonald for trespassing at a shopping plaza where he had been banned from visiting. McDonald, also known as "Wicked Jesus" and Christopher Wayne Marlowe, age 40, was allegedly yelling and cursing when police arrived in response to complaints about his behavior.

"You look like a clown," one of the officers told McDonald/Jesus/Marlowe.

"No (expletive)!" he responded. "I am a clown, stupid!"

Things got ugly with police tackling and cuffing the man. According to Q104, "iivestigators searched a bag that the man had, and found a pack of cigarettes, a box full of clown noses, and more clown clothing."

Florida Today reports that "Marlowe, described as homeless by police, was being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on a $5,500 bond, jail records show."

Previously:

• Here's why people are really afraid of clowns