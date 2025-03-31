James Hoffman's guide to becoming a latte artist

Years ago, I wanted to learn to pour latte art at home, as I made cappuccinos with the espresso maker for some reason. Putting hearts on a latte was a fiddly and difficult art. This video goes in-depth about all the things I found fiddly and difficult.

In the end, I think I settled on black coffee because adding milk and sugar was just calories I didn't need. Coffee with milk and sugar is something totally different to me than my morning coffee, and I rarely indulge in the sweetened drink. The absolute best would still not be foamed and heated milk, but simply the addition of condensed milk!

