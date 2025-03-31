New indie battle royale is a typing test with lethal stakes

I will say, competitive typing is a term I never expected to have to use use, but here we are. With most of triple-A gaming falling into the same niches (explore, loot, craft, repeat), it's been up to the indie sphere to innovate in recent years – and upcoming battle royale Final Sentence looks like just that. Forget everything you know about Fortnite: in Final Sentence, the only weapons you have are your fingers.

It's an interesting take on an oversaturated genre: you and 99 other strangers are sat in a room full of typewriters and tasked with copying phrases and sentences as quickly and accurately as possible. Make a mistake, no matter how slight, and a mysterious masked attendant holds a revolver with one loaded chamber to your head and pulls the trigger, leaving your life up to chance each time. Maybe it's my own masochism, maybe it's the fact that I spend a good chunk of my day typing to survive anyway, but the premise is irresistibly intriguing – and I know I'll be able to crush all of my friends in it, which helps. We'll know for sure when Final Sentence releases this summer.

Previously:

• Armaculture is a free indie game in which you survive the war any way you can

• Meet the man indie publishers ask to break their games

• A year in the life of an indie RPG publisher

• Talking Adventure Games with Dave Gilbert