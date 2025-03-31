New indie battle royale is a typing test with lethal stakes

Learning typing in school felt just like this, actually. Image via Button Mash Games Learning typing in school felt just like this, actually. Image via Button Mash Games

I will say, competitive typing is a term I never expected to have to use use, but here we are. With most of triple-A gaming falling into the same niches (explore, loot, craft, repeat), it's been up to the indie sphere to innovate in recent years – and upcoming battle royale Final Sentence looks like just that. Forget everything you know about Fortnite: in Final Sentence, the only weapons you have are your fingers.

It's an interesting take on an oversaturated genre: you and 99 other strangers are sat in a room full of typewriters and tasked with copying phrases and sentences as quickly and accurately as possible. Make a mistake, no matter how slight, and a mysterious masked attendant holds a revolver with one loaded chamber to your head and pulls the trigger, leaving your life up to chance each time. Maybe it's my own masochism, maybe it's the fact that I spend a good chunk of my day typing to survive anyway, but the premise is irresistibly intriguing – and I know I'll be able to crush all of my friends in it, which helps. We'll know for sure when Final Sentence releases this summer.

Previously:
Armaculture is a free indie game in which you survive the war any way you can
Meet the man indie publishers ask to break their games
A year in the life of an indie RPG publisher
Talking Adventure Games with Dave Gilbert