"Paid protestors!" cries man who buys votes

A fellow billionaire also points out that Elon Musk's theories about paid protestors are more easily explained by people simply not liking Elon Musk.

In a massive act of projection, after taking to Wisconsin to buy votes in a totally non-illegal manner, Elon Musk claims that voluntary protestors at his Tesla dealerships are paid. With 100% certainty, Musk offered that his former friend Reid Hoffman was behind the payments to anti-Elon folks. Hoffman shut him down pretty hard.

Last weekend, the 'Tesla Takedown' movement had its biggest demonstration yet with an attempt to have protests at all Tesla store and service center locations in the US on Saturday, as well as hundreds of other demonstrations at locations around the world. Several protests, like the one in New York City, attracted hundreds, if not thousands, of people – pictured above. Those protests started as a grassroots movement on Blusky, an X competitor, in February. They were organized by local activists looking to put pressure on Musk, who they believe is financing the rise of a fascist authoritarian regime in the US by negatively affecting Tesla, which represents a big part of Musk's wealth. The growing Tesla protests are clearly having an effect on Musk, who went on a rant on X about it yesterday. Electrek

Previously:

• Trump's Minister of Efficiency, Leon Musk sends a gross message to Taylor Swift

• Elon Musk spreads fake bomb threat rumor at Trump rally

• Trump and Musk call for reporters to 'be fired immediately!!!'