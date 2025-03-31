"Sharktopus" sighting baffles scientists in New Zealand

Researchers from the University of Auckland in New Zealand spotted something unusual in the waters of the Hauraki Gulf, off the island of Kawau. It was a short-fin mako shark, but something was on its head. They worried the shark might be injured, so they used a drone and an underwater camera to get a closer look. They were surprised and, by all accounts, delighted to find that the orange blob was an octopus.

This odd piggyback ride was especially unusual because mako prefer to stay close to the surface, and generally would not inhabit the depths where octopuses are found. Unfortunately, there is not much more information about this amazing encounter.

We moved on after 10 minutes so I can't tell you how what happened next. The octopus may have been in for quite the experience since the world's fastest shark species can reach 50kph. Rochelle Constantine – University of Auckland

I am not qualified to criticize how scientists spend their time, but they "moved on" from the octopus riding a shark? I would have followed them forever.