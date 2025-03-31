This app unlocks 1,200+ hidden Mac features without writing a single line of code

TL;DR: Unlock 1,200+ Mac features, including hidden files, screenshot tweaks, and Dock upgrades for $29.99 when using code MAC10 at checkout — zero coding skills required!



Your Mac is capable of much more than you think, but most of those features are buried deep in the system and only accessible if you're comfortable using Terminal commands or digging through hidden files. MacPilot changes that. With over 1,200 features packed into one easy-to-use app, MacPilot lets you customize, optimize, and maintain your Mac like a genius without needing to be one.

Features you'll love

See hidden files in Finder so you don't lose track of important downloads or system folders

Silence the startup chime for good—no more loud "bong" every time you reboot

Change your screenshot format from PNG to JPG, PDF, or TIFF to save space or make sharing easier

Customize the Dock with blank spacers, smart stacks, and menus to organize apps your way

Use your screensaver as a live desktop background for some serious visual flair

Run simple maintenance tools like cleaning up logs or resetting launch services with just one click

Access detailed system info like your graphics card, RAM speed, or serial number all in one place

Look up error codes and keyboard shortcuts with a built-in reference guide—no Googling required

MacPilot gives you pro-level control of your Mac with a familiar interface anyone can use. Whether you're trying to clean up your desktop or fine-tune performance, this lifetime license is your all-access pass to everything macOS can really do.

Grab MacPilot for $29.99 with code MAC10 before April 27 at 11:59 PM PST.

MacPilot Lifetime License – $39.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.