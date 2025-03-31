This cartwheeling and breakdancing robot looks fake but it's all-too-real (video)

Boston Dynamics's Atlas robot has crossed the uncanny valley. Its movements are so impressive that it seems like a person in a robot costume. In the latest demonstration, Atlas does summersaults, cartwheels, and breakdances. Watch below.

"In this video, Atlas is demonstrating policies developed using reinforcement learning with references from human motion capture and animation," the company explains.

