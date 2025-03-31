Why this major security company is ditching April Fools' Day for good

Malwarebytes announced they're done with April Fools' pranks because we have enough fake crap on the internet already.

The cybersecurity company points out that between AI-generated fakery, Google ad scams, and fraudsters using synthesized voices of loved ones to con families, we're already drowning in digital deception. They've seen enough victims of clever social engineering to know that "just kidding!" hits different in 2025.

"It's hard to know what to believe any day of the year online," Malwarebytes writes, recounting how even well-intentioned pranks can backfire. They cite a burger chain that sent fake order confirmations as an April Fools' joke last year, sending customers into a panic thinking their accounts were hacked.

Instead of pranks, Malwarebytes offers practical advice for not getting fooled year-round, like creating family code words to thwart AI voice scams, being suspicious of calls for urgency, always verifying unexpected contacts through trusted channels.

And while we're celebrating Malwarebytes' stand against digital deception, maybe it's time to retire April Fools' Day entirely. In a world where people are already struggling with anxiety, trauma, and trust issues, do we really need a designated day for fake pregnancy announcements, false arrests, phony volcanic eruptions, and other "hilarious" just-a-prank-bro garbage that end in tears or worse?

