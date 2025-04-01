Billionaire space tourist tapped to lead NASA flaunts his wealth

Jared Issacman, a billionaire private spaceflight enthusiast and SpaceX collaborator, enjoyed flying his $10 million jet into DC so much that he shared his "commute" for all to see.

In anticipation of finally clearing whatever hurdle Senator Ted Cruz has for him, Jared Issacman thought he'd share his traffic-free, forty dollar a minute "commute" into Washington DC. If you have ever sat on the beltway, you know this is some serious flaunting it.

The entrepreneur, who is estimated to be worth $1.9 billion, was tapped late last year by president Donald Trump to lead NASA, and he's chosen to head into the nation's capital to "meet with Senators this week" in a style that feels like a perfect illustration of the billionaires now running the government. That's likely in anticipation of being sworn in, a decision that has seemingly been delayed by several months now. In his absence, NASA's acting administrator Janet Petro has been cracking the whip, overseeing mass layoffs and a major clampdown on personal freedoms among employees, including the purging of any paraphernalia related to the LBGTQ movement. Futurism

