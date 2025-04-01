It looks like brain worms may have burrowed into the grey matter at the Centers for Disease Control. According to a report from ProPublica, CDC bosses told the organization's staff to bury a report that draws a line between being unvaccinated against measles and—AND—get ready for it: contracting measles.

Leaders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ordered staff this week not to release their experts' assessment that found the risk of catching measles is high in areas near outbreaks where vaccination rates are lagging, according to internal records reviewed by ProPublica. In an aborted plan to roll out the news, the agency would have emphasized the importance of vaccinating people against the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease that has spread to 19 states, the records show. A CDC spokesperson told ProPublica in a written statement that the agency decided against releasing the assessment "because it does not say anything that the public doesn't already know." She added that the CDC continues to recommend vaccines as "the best way to protect against measles."

We're gonna put it out there: if everyone knew that the best way to protect against measles was to get vaccinated against measles, there wouldn't be so many folks currently contracting measles.

The writer of the ProPublica report, Patricia Callahan, suggests that the CDC staying mum on measles may be a sign that they're ready to lick Plague Tzar Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s kicks. If this is indeed the case, Americans and the rest of the world may soon have illnesses beyond measles to fret over.

