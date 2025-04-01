Chanel Tapper holds world record for the longest tongue

Chanel Tapper has the world's longest tongue. Watching her extend it in slow motion is pretty astonishing. In the video, she shows us some tricks she's able to do with her tongue, such as using it to successfully knock a Jenga block off a Jenga tower.

Tapper says she loves when people scream upon seeing her tongue. She finds it funny when people have such a strong reaction. She actually doesn't like bringing up her world record to people because she doesn't always like the attention of people knowing this.

Tapper says her tongue is 3.9 inches. The average tongue is around 3 inches. I've always wished I could touch my nose with my tongue, and have been jealous of people who are able to. I have a feeling this is an easy party trick for Tapper.



