Edit like a pro with Adobe Lightroom, now less than $10 a month

TL;DR: Enjoy powerful AI-powered photo editing with this one-year subscription to Adobe Lightroom, now just $119.88.

Looking for a photo editor you can trust? There's a reason the pros love Adobe Lightroom. And even though it's designed for photographers, it's still accessible for all skill levels.

Right now, a one-year subscription to this magical photo editing and organizing tool can be yours for just $119.88 — that's less than $10 a month.

Turn your photos up a notch

Ready to turn your photos from simple to stunning? Adobe Lightroom can help with that, offering tons of tools to make your snaps shine. And it's great for amateur photographers and pros alike.

Subtly enhance your photos with easy-to-use tools, adjusting exposure, contrast, and color balance. Or make some dramatic differences with AI-powered features like Generative Remove, which lets you erase unwanted objects.

Want your photo to look a little artsier? Lens Blur adds professional bokeh effects to highlight your subjects with help from AI. And if you're stumped on how to improve something, the AI-powered Quick Actions option provides instant editing suggestions depending on the photo.

Lightroom is cloud-based, and you'll enjoy 1TB of cloud storage and automatic synchronization with this subscription. That means you can rest easily knowing your photo library is backed up. You can also work seamlessly on desktop or mobile, as your changes will be synced across all devices.

Looking for a flash of inspiration? Let AI do the work with some simple text prompts. This subscription includes 100 monthly generative AI credits.

Set your photos apart with the help of Adobe Lightroom, now just $119.88 for a one-year subscription.

Adobe Lightroom: 1-Year Subscription – $119.88

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.