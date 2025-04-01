Let PDF Converter Pro convert you into a PDF fan for life for just $24

TL;DR: Stop struggling with PDF files with this lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro; now, $76 off the usual price and just $23.99 with code SAVE20 before April 27.

Nothing in life is certain except death and taxes… and PDFs. That's how the saying goes right? These annoying files pop up everywhere — the doctor's office, school, contracts — and seem to follow you through life.

PDFs don't have to be a pain with PDF Converter Pro

PDF Converter Pro sets out to make PDFs your friends, not foes. It's an all-in-one PDF converter that makes it easy to turn your PDF into a Microsoft Word, Excel, HTML, JPG, or the desired file format you need. And it's just as easy to do the opposite — you can convert any file type into a PDF on the app, too.

There's no need to worry about the quality of your content in the conversion process. It's done at an ultra-fast speed, but PDF Converter Pro doesn't skimp on quality. You'll enjoy high output quality, and the integrity of your files will always remain intact.

Don't be fooled by the name; PDF Converter Pro doesn't stop at file converting. It also offers built-in OCR technology that lets you extract texts from PDFs with images. There are also handy tools available that help you merge multiple, split, or compress PDF files.

Have a file with sensitive information involved? PDF Converter Pro lets you protect them with a password and lock and unlock them. You can also add some extra protection by encrypting them.

