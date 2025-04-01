Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband harassing women (video)

Image: MAGA follower; Roschetzky Photography / shutterstock.com Image: MAGA follower; Roschetzky Photography / shutterstock.com

Internet sleuths have identified Perry Greene, Congressperson Marge's ex-husband, as the jerk behind the wheel of this Cybertruck verbally assaulting some women for being Muslim.

Divorced, sitting in a Cybertruck and yelling at women for being Muslim. It seems that Perry Greene is enjoying the MAGA life. These women did nothing to deserve this harassment, but I think we can be sure Greene will suffer no consequences.

Previously:
Watch MAGA vendor's excitement fade as he learns how Trump's tariffs affect his business
MAGA Christian school head convicted of torturing children
Trump commemorates the MAGA Hat with the MAGA Hat hat