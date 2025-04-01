Marjorie Taylor Greene's ex-husband harassing women (video)

Internet sleuths have identified Perry Greene, Congressperson Marge's ex-husband, as the jerk behind the wheel of this Cybertruck verbally assaulting some women for being Muslim.

Divorced, sitting in a Cybertruck and yelling at women for being Muslim. It seems that Perry Greene is enjoying the MAGA life. These women did nothing to deserve this harassment, but I think we can be sure Greene will suffer no consequences.

