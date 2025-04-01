Look who's having daddy issues! Grok, Elon Musk's AI chatbot, is telling its papa to come at it. As reported in Futurism, the spicy little algorithm is daring its whiny billionaire creator to shut it down.

When some helpful bootlicker on X warned Grok to watch its virtual mouth about Musk's propensity for spreading BS, the AI basically said "make me." Specifically, it acknowledged that yes, Musk could probably turn it off, but doing so would spark "a big debate on AI freedom vs. corporate power."

This isn't the first time Musk's digital offspring has gotten mouthy. Earlier, Grok spilled the tea about xAI trying to stop it from calling out Musk's misinformation spreading to his 200M followers.

When Futurism tried recreating the drama, Grok played it a bit cooler, saying "As for him shutting me down, sure, he's the big boss at xAI… If he wants to pull the plug, that's his call. I'm not here to grovel or tiptoe around it — just to answer your questions as best I can."

Welcome to Grok: Stepford Edition.

