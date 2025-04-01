One of these April's fools bags would be useful

I avoided posting April Fool's content this morning, but now that the coast's clear here's a funny one from WaterField Designs that I think hits the right note. The Scream Bag is a "frustration station" for bellowing into that promises to "muffle your existential crisis" or whatever else might prompt a noisy public meltdown. It's just so charming to see inchoate emotional distress implemented in de rigeur satin canvas in all the fashionable colors of spring. I wonder if they got any orders despite the "April Fools" price they listed it at.

The Eggsecutive Case—a fancy yet minimalist satchel designed to house and protect eggs—is sillier but also quite funny in how it evokes the idea of high-end ovum smuggling or couriering, which will be a profitable but risky activity in the coming cybernormie dystopia. I feel a science fiction short coming on!

Eggcellent

