Republican coalition in Congress falls apart

After seeing nine of his cohort break and vote with Democrats, US Speaker of the House "MAGA" Mike Johnson threw a tantrum and sent everyone home for a week.

Betrayed by her House Freedom Caucus and stunned by a party she has been very loyal to, Florida's election-denying, conspiracy theory-peddling Congressperson who wants Trump's face put on Mount Rushmore was forced to form a coalition with Democrats. Anna Paulina Luna also found eight other "pro-life" Republicans who felt it was wrong to deny a woman the ability to proxy vote whilst tending a newborn child, especially in a country where she may soon be forced to carry the child to term against her will. Johnson has taken the "screw you guys, I'm going home" approach.

"Let me just make this clear. That rule being brought down means we cannot have any further action on the floor this week. That means we will not be voting on the SAVE Act for election integrity. We will not be voting on the rogue judges that are attacking President Trump's agenda. … All that was just wiped off the table. It is very unfortunate," Johnson told reporters. Luna's bill would allow proxy voting — as lawmakers did in the pandemic — for new parents who are unable to travel to Washington. Johnson failed to win enough support from within his House GOP conference to block that measure. CNN

MAGA Mike and Luna going at it tonight after she beat him like a drum in today's vote. pic.twitter.com/qt5CreVg5Z — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 1, 2025

