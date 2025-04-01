Republican rep learns the hard way Congress isn't built for mothers

Congressperson Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) quit the House "Freedom" Caucus when they refused to support allowing recent mothers to vote by proxy.

During the pandemic, Congresspeople were allowed to vote by proxy for a host of reasons. When a Florida delegate to the US House of Representatives expected her colleagues to extend that courtesy to the mothers of newborn children, Anna Paulina Luna found her House Freedom Caucus brethren pretty un-brotherly. Luna has quit the "Freedom" caucus.

"I have constantly supported each of you, even in moments of disagreement, honoring the mutual respect that has guided our caucus," Luna wrote. "That respect, however, was shattered last week." She said that the measure was a "family-centered proposal." "Yet, a small group among us threatened the Speaker, vowing to halt floor proceedings indefinitely—regardless of the legislation at stake, including President Trump's agenda—unless he altered the rules to block my discharge petition," she revealed. She called the maternity leave "pro-family" while shaming other lawmakers willing to hold up the Trump agenda. "With a heavy heart, I am resigning from the Freedom Caucus," Luna continued. "I cannot remain part of a caucus where a select few operate outside its guidelines, misuse its name, broker backroom deals that undermine its core value and where the lines of compromise and transaction are blurred, disparage me to the press, and encourage misrepresentation of me to the American people." RawStory

Party of Face Eating Leopards.