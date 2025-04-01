That's not all, folks! Cancelled Wile E. Coyote movie coming to theaters

In a surprise reversal, Coyote vs. Acme is coming to theatres. After being cancelled before distribution, the film has been picked up and is now due to be released in 2026.

When distribution offers fell far short of Warner Brothers Discovery's anticipated $75- $80 million, the studio opted not to release it. Instead, like the studio did with the Batgirl movie, it killed the film, took a loss, and received an estimated $35 – $40 million tax break.

At the time, the studio said the movie was permanently cancelled, but Looney Tunes fans remained hopeful. Despite its consistent mishandling of the Looney Tunes franchise recently, WB, etc., appears to have resurrected Coyote vs. Acme. According to Deadline, Ketchup Entertainment, which distributed The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, has purchased the rights and will release the film in theaters.

The film, based on a 1990 New Yorker short story, sees the beleaguered coyote finally sue Acme Corporation for all the times its products blew him up. Eric Bauza voices Wile E., and Will Forte portrays his "Better Call Saul" style attorney.