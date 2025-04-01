Watch this wild jazz raccoon play a mini piano

Watch a wild racoon play some lovely jazz on a mini piano. Racoons are known to be quite intelligent, with amazing dexterity, but the jazz raccoon goes above and beyond with its unexpected musical talent.

Raccoons have front paws that are incredibly agile, almost like human hands. Their paws have five toes and are super flexible. They can easily grasp, twist, and manipulate objects. This dexterity makes them excellent at opening containers, doors,latches, and apparently makes them good piano players, too.

The racoon in the video has learned that when they play the piano, food will come out as a reward. I'm impressed by how nice the piano sounds. This racoon has far more musical talent than I do.

