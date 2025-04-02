75% of US scientists considering leaving the country, says new Nature poll

Leading scientific journal Nature surveyed scientists about whether the Trump administration's massive slashing of federal science funding is causing them to consider leaving the United States. More than 1,200 scientists responded. A shocking 75% said they were seriously considering moving out of the U.S.

Where? Top countries mentioned were Europe and Canada, or "anywhere that supports science," as one respondent put it.

From Nature:

The trend was particularly pronounced among early-career researchers. Of the 690 postgraduate researchers who responded, 548 were considering leaving; 255 of 340 PhD students said the same. Trump's administration has slashed research funding and halted broad swathes of federally funded science, under a government-wide cost-cutting initiative led by billionaire Elon Musk. Tens of thousands of federal employees, including many scientists, have been fired and rehired following a court order, with threats of more mass firings to come. Immigration crackdowns and battles over academic freedom have left researchers reeling as uncertainty and disruption permeate all aspects of the US research enterprise.

