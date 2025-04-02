A mysterious and important Ikea ad

Ikea grasped the moment and put out a Severance-inspired ad: "for work that is mysterious and important". I love how it embraces the shared aesthetic, that perfect mid-to-late-century liminal minimal—while also showing that Ikea stuff is inexpensive and versatile (they put beige IBM compatibles on the desks instead of rousting up some Dasher terminals.)

Ilaria Bonvicini writes that Ikea is getting really good at this kind of unconventional showcasing. Ikea seems to have a knack for knowing where the lines are and doing "tribute" right. Macs on those desks, even effigies, would have been over the line, for example. The lines are mysterious and important.

The campaign, conceived by Ikea India, promotes an acoustic divider from the Mittzon office furniture line, emphasizing the concept of privacy with the slogan: "For work that is mysterious and important. Innie or outie, everyone deserves privacy". This is a direct nod to the geometric, sterile space of the Macrodata Refinement department, the dual identities of the series' protagonists, and the dystopian, hyper-controlled world of Lumon Industries. A subtle yet slightly unsettling tribute, the campaign plays with the show's minimalist aesthetic—strongly influenced by the dystopian architecture of Jacques Tati's Playtime—where design, much like in Ikea's philosophy, becomes a fundamental and distinctive element.

I've had my eye on the Havberg chair, myself. Waiting for them to appear in a nice olive color, or perhaps Milchick blue.

Milchick blue

