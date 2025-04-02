Exploring the early clay animations of Joseph Sunn

The clay animations of Joseph Sunn are from 1926. These darling, black and white claymations feature animals interacting with each other and the hand-made sets they're filmed in. I wish these were longer, because they're so much fun to watch.

I find there to be something so attractive about the look of the raw, monochromatic clay used in these films. I like all the visible "imperfections" and how you can tell everything is made by hand. There's so much soul in these short animations.

From the Public Domain Review:

"From the Prelinger Archive – two early clay animations (The Penwiper and Green Pastures) by pioneering Chinese American animator Joseph Sunn from San Francisco. These films are part of the "Ralph Wolfe's Mud Stuff" series."



See also: 'Happenstantial Art' captures the beauty and artistry in everyday life