Illinois teacher arrested for sexual assault on 15-year-old boy breaks down in cop car (video)

An Illinois high school teacher was charged with felony sexual assualt on a 15-year-old student last month, and police bodycam footage of her arrest has just been released.

The video shows 30-year-old Christina Formella, a special education teacher and soccer coach at Downers Grove South High School, looking startled and confused when police first approach her in her driveway, as if their appearance is absurd. "Am I in trouble?" she asks.

But by the time she's strapped into the back of the police car, she changes her tune, breaking down into tears. "Oh my God!" she cries, realizing the alleged jig is up. "What the f*ck?" (See video below, posted by the New York Post.)

From The Independent:

The teacher first appeared on police radar on March 15, when the victim, a minor who was 15 years old at the time of the alleged assault, and his mother reported inappropriate sexual contact with his soccer coach and tutor, alleged to have been 28 at the time, to the Downers Grove Police Department. Authorities allege that in December 2023, Formella sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy while the pair had been inside a classroom for a tutoring session ahead of the start of the school day. The victim's mother discovered the alleged assault while scanning her son's text messages, which had transferred across from an old phone to a newly purchased phone through iCloud, according to documents. As stated in the documents, the unknown number sent a message to the child's phone that read, "I love having *** with you." The 15-year-old boy later confessed to police that the number had belonged to his soccer coach. School officials verified to The Independent that Formella was a teacher at Downers Grove South High School and was "immediately placed on administrative leave."

Formella is forbidden from entering the school premises and is expected to appear in court on April 14.

Moment married Illinois special ed teacher accused of raping student, 15, breaks down after learning charges: 'I'm gonna throw up' https://t.co/qYJ3u26HZh pic.twitter.com/NFajWfCNre — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2025

