Learn how to eat peas, the "proper" way. In this short video from Wired, I learned that I've been eating peas like a buffoon my entire life. When presented with a bowl of buttered peas, I usually dig in with vigor, shoveling them into my mouth with a spoon or fork until they're all gone.

In the video, a British man teaches us that the proper, well-mannered way to eat peas is to dainty roll them onto your fork with a knife, and then take a small bite. Even better, just stab a few peas onto the end of your fork and then eat them. I had no idea that this was a thing until now.

I feel like this would take an eternity to make it through an entire bowl the "fancy" way. I may just keep indulging in my peas the improper way. Unfortunately, I don't have enough time to practice good pea-eating manners.