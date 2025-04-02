Listen to this cacophonous musical contraption

This glorious musical contraption was made by the VAPE. In the video a spoon, metal bowl with a marble inside, a stick, a rock, and other moving parts are connected to batteries that cause them to bang on a board of strings. It sounds like a jam session between multiple people is taking place.

I love the way it looks like this contraption was built by a witch who is also a mad scientist. The rawness of the way this invention sounds and looks brings me so much joy. The VAPE has gained a new fan today.

The VAPE has other great experimental music on their YouTube channel, such as this "Dead Bunny Sound Demo". This video contains a ton of wonderfully distorted sounds. I also love the dead bunny art on the device.

