Tesla sales "unexpectedly" plunge

The BBC's story about Tesla's sales figures doesn't mince words. They have "plummeted," writes Lily Jamali, to the level they were at three years ago, even as sales of electric vehicles from other automakers are growing. The funny part is that the BBC put the word "unexpectedly" in its title, as if there were anything suprising about it. I guess the increasing competition from Chinese firm BYD is making all the difference!

On Wednesday, Politico reported that Trump had told his inner circle Musk would be stepping back from the administration in the coming weeks. Shortly after the report was published, Tesla's share price turned positive. The White House shot down the report as "garbage". Because he is considered a special government employee, Musk by law can only serve 130 days in the administration this year, which would put his departure closer to June.

In other respects, the story is a good overview of the protests and general disgust at Tesla resulting from Musk's behavior. 58 percent of Americans disapprove of Musk and his work in government, according to a new poll, and nowhere is he more popular than there.

