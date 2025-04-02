This tracker improves upon the AirTag and fit in your wallet

TL;DR: This sleek KeySmart® SmartCard is a tracker that improves upon the Apple AirTag, and a three-pack is on sale now for just $89.99 (reg. $119.97).

Ever tried to fit an AirTag in your wallet? How about in your passport? Apple's tracker is great until it needs to fit into a tight space. That's where the KeySmart® SmartCard comes in, offering a sleeker alternative that still works with Apple's Find My app.

Right now, a three-pack of these thin KeySmart® SmartCards can be yours for just $89.99 — making them just $30 a piece — with free shipping.

Let KeySmart® SmartCards keep tabs on your important property

Ever wish finding your wallet was as easy as opening an app? The KeySmart® SmartCard offers that kind of convenience thanks to its sleek tracker that measures 2mm thick, roughly the size of two credit cards.

That thin size lets the KeySmart® SmartCards slide into tiny spaces, like wallets, passports, or other small compartments in luggage, bags, or pet carriers. It improves upon the bulk of the Apple AirTag, while also working with that same convenient Find My app.

That conveniently thin stature not only comes in handy for sliding into more compact spots, but it also allows for more discretion. If there's an item you'd like to track but still stay under the radar, the KeySmart® SmartCard is a better option than a chunky AirTag.

An IPX8 rating also betters the AirTag's IPX67 rating, which means the KeySmart® SmartCard can be submerged in water for longer than its Apple counterpart. It can be underwater for one hour in 3.3 feet of water and still work, which makes it a good choice for items that will be spending time in the great outdoors.

The KeySmart® SmartCard is powered by a rechargeable battery, unlike the AirTag, which constantly requires new batteries. It can be easily powered back up with a Qi-enabled wireless charger.

Keep track of your belongings with this three-pack of the KeySmart® SmartCard, now only $89.99 (reg. $119.97) with free shipping.

KeySmart® SmartCard – Works with Apple Find My (3-Pack) – $89.99

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.