Timex's latest retro watch gets the font right

The END. x Timex T80 (compare to the normal model) is a collaboration between the watchmaker and cool shop End which shows the company digging into specifics of the 80s look. Unlike some of the recent Casio offerings—with them I'm never sure if they simply never stopped selling them— there are no modern features at all, but I love its sleeker style.

Building on previous collaborations, this END. x Timex T80 Watch is inspired by a timeless '80s aesthetic. Reworked for the modern day, here there is a classic silver tone 34mm stainless steel. Equipped with a bracelet strap and a clasp closure, an INDIGLO® Light-Up watch dial lights up in darkness to reveal E by END. branding

If you're wondering at the differences, take a look at the type on each edition. Poking around Timex's retro range, I find this lurid beauty modeled on an early-70s classic.

