Val Kilmer dead at 65

Val Kilmer, Hollywood star of Heat, Tombstone, The Doors and many blockbusters of the late 20th century, is dead at 65.

His daughter Mercedes told The New York Times the cause was pneumonia. He was 65. He had been battling throat cancer for several years. Kilmer's reps did not immediately respond to Variety's request for comment. … In 2021, a documentary on his life, "Val," was released. His son provided the actor's voice and the film utilized hundreds of hours of video he had recorded over the years, giving a revealing look at the sets he worked on and showing the actor to be an introspective thinker with an artist's soul.