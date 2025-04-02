Watch clever monkeys use charming tactics to get food

Watch a group of monkeys use clever tactics to get people to give them food. The bold monkeys in this video grab onto the people at a nearby food stand as if to say "hey, can you buy me a snack?". The monkeys refuse to let go until given the food.

They remind me of a bunch of mischievous toddlers, who are too adorable to deny a treat to. I love how all the monkeys in the video end up getting a treat after they beg for one. Part of me would want to give in because the monkeys are so cute, and the other part would give in because I'd be slightly terrified to have a monkey in such close contact with me.

Since nobody in the video seems freaked out, I assume this is a common occurrence. I am impressed that the monkeys have enough manners to wait for the people to give them food instead of simply jumping on the food stand and stealing it all. I was waiting for a monkey to grab the bunch of bananas and run, but to my suprise, that didn't happen.

