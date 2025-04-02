Watch: Doggy daycare separates chill doggos from hyper pups in comical video

Image: rosemaryandpine / shutterstock.com Image: rosemaryandpine / shutterstock.com

The Red Rover doggy daycare in South Carolina separates its canine guests into two groups depending on the dogs' energy levels: Side A is for the chillaxed, introverted doggos, while Side B is for the more active, extroverted pups.

And there's no denying which group is which! Just one glance at the dogs in action and it's a dead giveaway — no guesswork needed. Until the end of the day, that is, when the hyper Side B dogs run out of batteries and morph into Side A dogs for a good long nap.

@redroverhhi

Can you tell the difference 😂? #dogsoftiktok #doggydaycare #dog #dogtok copied @Barkcollective

♬ Elevator – Beachcrimes & Tia Tia

(See clip, posted by redroverhhi.)

Via Newsweek
Previously: Video of tuckered-out bus-riding dogs after a day of adventure