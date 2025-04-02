Watch: Doggy daycare separates chill doggos from hyper pups in comical video

The Red Rover doggy daycare in South Carolina separates its canine guests into two groups depending on the dogs' energy levels: Side A is for the chillaxed, introverted doggos, while Side B is for the more active, extroverted pups.

And there's no denying which group is which! Just one glance at the dogs in action and it's a dead giveaway — no guesswork needed. Until the end of the day, that is, when the hyper Side B dogs run out of batteries and morph into Side A dogs for a good long nap.

(See clip, posted by redroverhhi.)

Via Newsweek

