All aboard for the puke party on luxury cruise liner Queen Mary 2

Gastrointestinal mayhem struck the luxury Cunard Line ship Queen Mary 2, on which 224 passengers and 17 crew members are battling norovirus. The Centers for Disease Control reports that the ship is en route from Southampton, England to New York and on to the Caribbean.

In response to the outbreak, the ship and crew increased cleaning and disinfection procedures, collected stool specimens for testing and isolated people who had fallen ill, the CDC said. Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea and is commonly referred to as the "stomach flu" or the "stomach bug," according to the CDC.

Welcome once again to the Triangle of Sadness, whose most relevant scene is embedded below.

