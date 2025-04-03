Bloodborne successor finally in development as Switch 2 exclusive

What kind of monkey's paw is responsible for this? After more than a decade of asking, Bloodborne developer FromSoftware has returned to that dark gothic setting – or at least one heavily inspired by it. The only caveat? It's a multiplayer-only game developed exclusively for Switch 2 of all consoles. The Duskbloods is Bloodborne in everything but name, given that Sony still technically owns the IP, and tasks you with hunting down rival vampires through not-Yharnam to claim whatever "moontears" are.

Per FromSoft's website, it seems the game will be an eight-person battle royale, where you're able to either cooperate with or compete against your fellow vampires – a somewhat unique take on the genre, though I can already feel the pain of being backstabbed at the last second. If this holding pattern continues, I expect Bloodborne 3 to be a kart racer exclusive to the next Xbox.

