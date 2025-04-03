Dystopia for kids: this $249 stuffed dinosaur reports everything your child says back to you

Meet Dino, an ugly plush dinosaur that comes armed with a built-in AI chatbot that records your kid's every word. For just $249, your child can share their secrets with this knockoff Barney while you eavesdrop through an app.

Let's be clear about what this is: It's literally just a lumpy stuffed dinosaur with a speaker, microphone, and chatbot crammed inside. But the folks at Magical Toys want you to believe this fabric-covered surveillance device is "the most intelligent toy for your kid."

The company cheerfully advertises that parents can monitor all conversations through their handy app. They've included testimonials from parents thrilled about their digital peeping: "I love how Dino creates stories with Sophie," says one parent, presumably while scrolling through the transcript of Sophie's every private thought and fantasy.

Their website conveniently omits any details about data storage, privacy policies, or what happens to all those recorded conversations. Just imagine all those intimate childhood conversations being processed through servers somewhere, stored who-knows-where, for who-knows-how-long.

Here's hoping someone hacks the whole batch with a "Talky Tina" mod.

