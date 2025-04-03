Howard Lutnick: Don't expect economic relief for a good long time (video)

If you're uncomfortable with grocery prices and the state of the U.S. economy in general, get used to it. Donald Trump's Commerce Secretary just predicted when things will turn around: not next week, not next month, not this summer…

"That's a whole lot of growth, and you're going to get that starting in the fourth quarter," said business tycoon Howard Lutnick, defending Trump's tariff "Liberation Day" while brushing off its catastrophic aftermath. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

In other words, if the economy ever starts to improve under Trump's watch, according to Lutnick, it won't even begin to look up until October — six months from now. And if true, that will wipe out most Americans. But for Lutnick, Trump, Musk, and all the other billionaires now in charge, it's just a matter of deciding which yacht to sell.

Lutnick on CNN: "That's a whole lot of growth, and you're gonna get that starting in the fourth quarter."



(The second quarter just started FYI.) pic.twitter.com/lncPQBnrjr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 3, 2025

