Super Mario Odyssey followup stars Donkey Kong

Super Mario Odyssey is one of the best 3D platformers of all time – I'm not sure I'd find anyone who disagrees with that opinion if I tried. Naturally, with the advent of the Switch 2 fast approaching, fans were eager to see what Nintendo had cooking with the next 3D Mario game, though I'm not sure anyone expected this answer. The next flagship Mario title is Donkey Kong Bananza, an open-world collectathon where everything – yes, everything – is destructible under DK's fists. No wonder they needed to wait for a hardware upgrade.

Crashing through your enemies and the landscape alike looks delightful, and exactly the kind of gameplay I'd expect from a 500-pound gorilla. One does wonder how anything in the game will actually pose a challenge to the massive furry wrecking ball you're in control of, but if anyone can figure that out, it's Nintendo.

