Supporting ongoing Los Angeles wildfire recovery efforts

Entire lives are still uprooted, and a simple donation can go a long way toward helping with the relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfires.

Yesterday, while doing some paperwork at the DMV, my father, who lives in LA, talked with a gentleman who had lost his home in the wildfire of the Pacific Palisades. The gentleman had finally found a car to replace the one he lost in the fire, and his family has been living miles away from their schools. They were lucky, had savings and insurance, and were able to find a place to stay quickly, but they are still struggling as a family of five who lost everything. While my Dad and grandparents live in Los Angeles, they were fortunate. My grandparents were evacuated, but their home was undamaged. Watching other people's trauma, however, has broken my heart.

I live and attend high school in San Francisco, and while I tried to find some opportunities to volunteer in some fire relief efforts, finding a meaningful way to help wasn't easy. I couldn't rush down to Los Angeles to volunteer; my school expected me to graduate. One organization I came across that was making a real difference for folks was Good360. Good360 is one of Forbes' "Top Charities" and works directly partnering with corporations to get goods and services to the people impacted by a disaster. They've already managed to get over $11,000,000 in essential items, including diapers, hygiene products, and PPE, to affected communities. They're also working directly with JCPenney and Amazon to get a lot of clothing, shoes, housewares, and cosmetics into folks' hands. Good360's work with Habitat for Humanity and World Vision will supply furniture and help with rebuilding efforts.

Donating to Good360 has given me a small outlet to feel I am contributing. I'm sharing this QR code out to friends and family, hoping to raise $1250 for them.