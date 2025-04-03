Switch 2 release date finally revealed

After what feels like endless speculation, it's here and it's real. The Switch 2 was debuted and explained in excruciating detail today, with Nintendo covering everything from the new controllers (each of which can be used like a computer mouse) to the new 1080p screen. The question on everyone's lips, though, is when the thing will actually be in our hands.

The Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2024 for $450 USD. That's just shy of the PS5's price of $500, but given that the console is now apparently beefy enough to run Cyberpunk 2077, it seems downright reasonable. The fact that the new baseline price of each game seems to be $80 absolutely is not.

