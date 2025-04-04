Tackle PDFs easily forever thanks to this $30 tool

TL;DR: Stop squabbling with PDFs once and for all with a lifetime license to SwifDoo PDF Pro for Windows for just $29.97, the best price online, through April 27.

Try as you might, it's impossible to avoid PDF files. They'll follow you everywhere… from home to school to the doctor's office. That's why you need SwifDoo PDF Pro to help you handle PDFs easily anywhere.

Edit, convert, and organize PDFs with this one-stop shop

Make dealing with PDFs a pleasant experience thanks to SwifDoo. This lifetime license for Windows lets you make peace with PDF files, allowing you to edit, convert, translate, and more.

From signing contracts to filling out forms, SwifDoo makes adding or editing text in a PDF a breeze. Thanks to this handy tool, you can easily insert a text box wherever necessary. And aside from inputting data, you can also crop and adjust images within the PDF if needed.

Once your PDF is all set, easily convert it to another file format with SwifDoo. Or take a Microsoft Office document, a JPEG, CAD drawings, or other file format type and turn it into a PDF in seconds. You don't have to worry about losing the integrity of your file; it will remain intact during the conversion.

Got some paper forms you need to fill out? SwifDoo can help with that, too! It also serves as your own personal scanning app, letting you scan a paper file and turn it digital. Then, go on and edit as needed.

SwifDoo can also be your translator. Select text in another language, and SwifDoo will translate it into your native language. Bye-bye language barriers.

