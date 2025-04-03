"Thank you and now goodbye" Europe's break-up letter to America

Here's the opening paragraph from Europe's break-up letter with its insufferably redpilled friend, USA:

"Thank you for Andy Warhol. Thank you for the Big Mac and the iPhone. Thank you, too, for Francis Ford Coppola, for Stanley Kubrick and Quentin Tarantino. Thank you for Angela Davis, Joan Mitchell and Susan Sontag. Thank you for F. Scott Fitzgerald, for Aretha Franklin, Edward Hopper and also for Levi's 501s. And now: Goodbye."

Writing on behalf of the European continent, German art historian Florian Illies says, "Yes, it was a grand American epoch, one that afforded us here in Europe with a hundred years of security, pleasure and stimulation. But every good thing must come to an end. Now, we can finally abandon our meek submission."

Previously:

• Tesla sales plunge 45% in Europe while EV market soars