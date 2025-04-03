Trump's Day One morphs into "2 years" before tariffs bring economic relief (video)

So much for Day One when it comes to the instant economic boom Trump promised his tariffs would bring.

Although on the campaign trail last year Trump told Bloomberg editor John Micklethwait that his "beautiful" tariffs would shower Americans with economic relief "right away" by bringing manufacturing to the United States, today he admitted that Day One actually means at least "two years."

Trump made his startling remarks on Air Force One, when a reporter asked how long it would take to get U.S. manufacturing — the whole reason for the tariffs — up and running. "Well, let's say it's a two-year process," the president responded. That's right, two years of economic "pain" (his words, not mine) before his magical tariffs begin to stir. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

This came after Trump nonchalantly told the same reporters that today's tariff-induced stock market crash "is to be expected." And to think that the chaotic era of Trump 2.0 has only just begun.

Reporter: How long will it take to get manufacturing — American manufacturing to where you would like to see it?



Trump: Well, let's say it is a two-year process.. pic.twitter.com/BT1Fkqckjc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2025

