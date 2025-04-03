Unlicensed doctor tries to flee U.S. when surgery turns to nightmare — but he doesn't get very far

A 38-year-old gentleman posing as a doctor in New York tried to flee the country after one of his procedures left a woman in critical condition. But he didn't get very far when police arrested him at John F. Kennedy International airport with an unused ticket to Colombia in hand.

Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, who had set up a makeshift cosmetic surgery shop in his Astoria apartment, welcomed a 31-year-old patient on Friday who asked if he could remove her butt implants. But after he allegedly shot her up with lidocaine, she went into cardiac arrest. And rather than rush her to an emergency room, he called 911 and then rushed himself out of the "office" — heading straight towards the airport.

Hoyos-Foronda called EMS and then left, police say. The woman was unresponsive when officers arrived at his home. She was taken to Astoria General Hospital and is currently intubated without any brain activity, according to the criminal complaint. She's likely suffering from lidocane toxicity, her care team told police. She likely won't survive. Hoyos-Foronda was operating out of an apartment "as a medical office with medical exam table, cosmetic injectable syringes, exam lights," police say. Prosecutors say he applied botox and fillers, and even liposuction, inside his apartment on 35th Street in Astoria. — The Independent

Hoyos-Foronda "was arraigned Sunday on charges of assault and unauthorized practice of a profession and was held without bail," according to ABC6 News.

